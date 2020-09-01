Another Hoosier dies from COVID-19 in Lake County; Region sees nearly 60 new cases

Another Lake County resident died to COVID-19, and 59 additional cases were recorded in the Region Tuesday, according to updated statistics by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.
Northwest Indiana's Tuesday death totals stood at 297 in Lake County, 43 in Porter County, 31 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.
New deaths were reported Aug. 21 and Monday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
The Indiana State Department of Health listed another 219 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.
Lake County added 30 positive cases for a total of 9,173. Porter County had 23 more cases, bringing its total to 1,742. LaPorte County saw four new cases, for a total of 1,189.
Jasper and Newton counties both added one case, for respective totals of 324 and 146.
ISDH reported 721 new cases across Indiana, pushing the state total to 94,891. New cases were reported between Aug. 21 and Monday.
The Porter County Health Department listed nine patients hospitalized and 1,561 people recovered.
A total of 1,442,887 people in Indiana had been tested for the coronavirus, with a 6.7% cumulative positive rate and a 5.5% seven-day positive rate. The seven-day positive rate reflects Aug. 19 to 25.
The Region's seven-day positive rates included Newton County, 8.8%; Lake County, 6.4%; Porter County, 6%; LaPorte County, 4.7%; and Jasper County, 3.6%.
ISDH reported 81,725 tested in Lake County, 23,993 in Porter County, 18,234 in LaPorte County, 4,918 in Jasper County and 1,343 in Newton County.
New tests were administered between May 21 and Monday.
The Indiana Department of Correction continues to track positive tests of inmates and staff at the Westville Correctional Facility. More information on COVID-19 tracking in Indiana's prisons can be found at www.in.gov/idoc/3780.htm.
The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment.
Walgreens is offering testing at the company’s old East Chicago location at 720 W. Chicago Ave.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.
