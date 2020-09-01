Another Hoosier dies from COVID-19 in Lake County; Region sees nearly 60 new cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Another Lake County resident died to COVID-19, and 59 additional cases were recorded in the Region Tuesday, according to updated statistics by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

Northwest Indiana's Tuesday death totals stood at 297 in Lake County, 43 in Porter County, 31 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

New deaths were reported Aug. 21 and Monday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

The Indiana State Department of Health listed another 219 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County added 30 positive cases for a total of 9,173. Porter County had 23 more cases, bringing its total to 1,742. LaPorte County saw four new cases, for a total of 1,189.

Jasper and Newton counties both added one case, for respective totals of 324 and 146.

ISDH reported 721 new cases across Indiana, pushing the state total to 94,891. New cases were reported between Aug. 21 and Monday.