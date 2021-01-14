Another mental evaluation ordered for man charged in EC police station rampage

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge appointed a third mental health professional to evaluate whether a 31-year-old man was sane at the time he allegedly started a fire in the East Chicago police station and injured several officers.

Robert D. Conner, of Evanston, was evaluated by two mental health professionals, who determined he was competent to stand trial but disagreed on whether he was sane at the time of the alleged crimes, Judge Natalie Bokota said.

Conner's attorney, Mark Chargualaf, didn't object to the competency finding.

Chargualaf and Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Eric Randall agreed on the appointment of a third professional for further evaluation.

Conner is being held on several counts alleging he kicked out a window at a Walgreens store at 2123 Columbus Drive in East Chicago and set off a fire extinguisher Dec. 11, 2019, before police arrived and arrested him.

At the East Chicago Police Department, Conner allegedly went on a rampage that caused seven officers to inhale smoke and wounded five of them.

According to court records, Conner broke away from officers as they placed him in a cell and barricaded himself in a fingerprint room.