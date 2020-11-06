Another record COVID-19 case increase reported in Indiana as 4 more die to disease in Region

Four more people have died from COVID-19 in Northwest Indiana — including two in both Lake and LaPorte counties — as the state added another 4,714 cases, breaking its previous record of new cases in a single day set Thursday.

The five-county Northwest Indiana region also added 695 new cases.

The additional deaths bring local totals to 389 in Lake County, 63 in Porter County, 71 in LaPorte County, 12 in Newton County and six in Jasper County, according to data from the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

Across Indiana, 37 more deaths were reported, bringing the state's total to 4,306.

The number of deaths in Indiana listed as probable decreased by two, to 241 total. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, officials said.

New deaths reported Thursday occurred between Oct. 30 and Thursday, state health officials said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.