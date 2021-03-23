Another reported dead from COVID in Lake County

One additional death was in was reported in Lake County, data updated Tuesday showed.
The death was among 18 new fatalities reported across Indiana, which brought the total number of Hoosiers to die from the respiratory disease to 12,553, the Indiana State Department of Health reported.
New deaths were reported between Nov. 19, 2020, and Monday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 1,458 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Northwest Indiana's five counties since the beginning of the pandemic, according to updated statistics provided by ISDH and the Porter County Health Department.
County totals include 911 in Lake County, 266 in Porter County, 202 in LaPorte County, 46 in Jasper County and 33 in Newton County.
State health officials listed 406 deaths statewide as probable, down four from the previous day. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.
The total number of people across Northwest Indiana reported infected with COVID-19 rose to 80,442, following corrections to the previous day's totals by ISDH.
County totals include 49,500 in Lake county, up 45; 16,652 in Porter County, up 23; 10,033 in LaPorte County, up 20; 3,265 in Jasper County, up four; and 992 in Newton County, up three.
Across Indiana there were 701 new positive cases. A total of 679,079 cases have been recorded across the state. New cases were reported between Nov. 21, 2020, and Monday.
The Porter County Health Department listed one patient hospitalized and 16,147 people recovered.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,328 cases, up three from the previous day, and 37,156 tested. Lansing had 3,080 cases, up one, and 29,743 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 4.5%, up from 4.4% the day before; 5.6% in Porter County, up from 5.5%; 4.4% in LaPorte County, up from 4.3%; 5.7% in Newton County, up from 5.3%; and 5.7% in Jasper County, up from 5.6%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
The State Department of Health has updated its vaccine dashboard to reflect the number of Hoosiers who have received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Through Tuesday, 970,161 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up from 954,578 the previous day, according to state health officials.
A total of 43,555 people have received the single-dose J&J vaccine. The number of people to receive the second of two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine was 926,606.
ISDH also reported that 1,469,362 Hoosiers have received their first of two required doses, up from 1,442,254 .
There are COVID-19 testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 40 and up can now make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders. Those age 40 and up can start making appointments Monday. Appointments to receive the free COVID-19 immunization shot must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.