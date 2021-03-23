Another reported dead from COVID in Lake County

Across Indiana there were 701 new positive cases. A total of 679,079 cases have been recorded across the state. New cases were reported between Nov. 21, 2020, and Monday.

The Porter County Health Department listed one patient hospitalized and 16,147 people recovered.

Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,328 cases, up three from the previous day, and 37,156 tested. Lansing had 3,080 cases, up one, and 29,743 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 4.5%, up from 4.4% the day before; 5.6% in Porter County, up from 5.5%; 4.4% in LaPorte County, up from 4.3%; 5.7% in Newton County, up from 5.3%; and 5.7% in Jasper County, up from 5.6%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

The State Department of Health has updated its vaccine dashboard to reflect the number of Hoosiers who have received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Through Tuesday, 970,161 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up from 954,578 the previous day, according to state health officials.