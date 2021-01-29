Another winter storm to move through NWI, Chicago this weekend, experts say

Another winter storm system could move across Northwest Indiana and the Greater Chicago Area starting Saturday, marking only a brief reprise from turbulent weather seen earlier in the week.

This time, however, communities in the Region are among those likely to see snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches or higher — significantly more than the roughly 1 to 2 inches the area had Tuesday, the National Weather Service reported.

Forecasters predict heavy, wet snow will be brought on by easterly winds of up to 30 mph. The most severe snowfall could occur late Saturday afternoon through the evening, NWS said.

A winter storm watch goes into effect for all of Northwest Indiana's five counties and those immediately across the state line, starting Saturday afternoon. It was tentatively set to expire Sunday morning.

The second winter storm is poised to move across a significant portion of the Midwest and up to the Northeast, where it's likely to develop into a nor'easter early next week, according to AccuWeather.

AccuWeather Chief Broadcast Meteorologist Bernie Rayno urged people in major cities including Chicago and to the east to "buckle up" for harsh winter weather.