SCHERERVILLE — Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Schererville hosts its annual Anyone Can Do A 5k walk/run Sept. 28.
The walk, with an 8 a.m. start, winds through Plum Creek subdivision. It's across Indianapolis Boulevard from the club.
Awards include first-, second- and third-place winners in each age divisio,; the overall female and male winner, and the master winners—the first female and male winner over the age of 40. Competitive runners are welcome to participate, and are encouraged to help inspire those who may have never done a 5k. Interested parties can register at FranciscanHealthFitnessCenters.org/Anyone5k.
You have free articles remaining.
Pre-registered participants can choose shirt sizes from Youth Large to 4x and goody bags will be provided. T-shirt and race packet/goody bag pick-up is available from 5-8 p.m. Sept. 26 in the main hall of the Club.
For more information, call 219-865-6969 and ask for Amy, ext. 3030 or Betty, ext. 3020.