MERRILLVILLE — Merrillville officials have signed off on a 275-unit apartment complex valued at between $30 million and $40 million.
Approval comes after plans for the four-building development proposed for the 9000 block of Connecticut Street were heavily reviewed to ensure the complex wouldn't create drainage issues in the nearby Broadfield community.
Several Broadfield residents attended meetings where the proposal was discussed to talk about flooding the neighborhood had endured years ago.
Concerns about drainage were alleviated after commitments were made to expand a drainage pond to add 3 million gallons of stormwater storage.
Those plans were reviewed by Christopher B. Burke Engineering, Robinson Engineering and Matt Lake, executive director of Merrillville’s Stormwater Utility.
They said they are confident the pond expansion will provide the necessary storage to serve that area and more flood protection than residents have now.
Besides handling drainage, the pond area will bring other benefits.
Commission member Brian Dering said native plants will be included there, and the location will attract migratory birds. There also will be paths around it that will be open to apartment residents and neighbors.
“This will all be a very natural and low-maintenance area,” Dering said.
Saxon Partners is pursuing the development, and construction could begin in the fall.
The apartment complex isn’t the only residential development being reviewed by Merrillville officials.
A 72-lot duplex development received tentative subdivision approval from the commission.
Jim Paul is pursuing the project, which would bring the new homes to nearly 48 acres of property north of 73rd Avenue and between Grant and Buchanan streets.
The commission first reviewed the project more than 10 years ago. A different developer was handling the project at that time and later dropped the project because of the economy then.
Although there is a new developer, the layout for the neighborhood is consistent with plans created years ago.
Additional approval is needed from the commission before construction could start.