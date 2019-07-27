VALPARAISO — Firefighters rescued two live cats from the wreckage of a two-story apartment building fire that killed two other felines.
The fire was contained to eight of the 16 units, said Valparaiso Fire Department Public Information Officer Lt. Robert Schulte. However, the other units had smoke and water damage.
The Valparaiso Fire Department Investigation Bureau determined the fire began on the first floor and spread up to a porch on the west exterior. The flames then traveled up to the attic and through the roof.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, Schulte said.
At 4:46 p.m. Friday, firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment building at 506 Sturdy Road in Valparaiso. A passerby called 911 when they saw smoke coming from a building at Windridge Village Apartments. When firefighters arrived they were met with heavy flames.
“There were flames already going through the roof,” Schulte said. “We attempted to attack the interior but had to evacuate from the building because it became too dangerous.”
Firefighters went into defense mode, using aerial equipment to extinguish the flames from the outside, he said. He said the fire was under control by 5:26 p.m.
Firefighters were still assessing the 16-unit building's damage and as of 8 p.m. they were overhauling the scene. The other apartment building next to it was saved by a fire wall, which stopped the blaze from spreading.
All of the tenants were outside of the building when firefighters arrived and there were no injuries. However, two cats died in the blaze, Schulte said.
While it is currently unknown how many units were damaged, Schulte said some units on the upper floors are a complete loss and some first floor units did have fire, smoke and water damage.
Porter EMS assisted Valparaiso Fire Department at the scene.