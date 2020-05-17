Applications for Crown Point Community Foundation grants now online

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CROWN POINT — Crown Point Community Foundation (CPCF) grant applications are now available online.

The grants will be given to nonprofit organizations and for community projects that serve South Lake County.

Funding will be considered for projects and organizations that are animal-related; art and culture; community improvement; economic development; education; environmental; food/nutrition/agriculture; health and human services; housing and shelter; public safety; recreation; religion related; and youth development.

“The Crown Point Community Foundation is interested in funding projects that will improve the quality of life for citizens in the South Lake County area,” Mary Nielsen, president of the CPCF, said in a news release.

Eligible organizations can apply through June 1 at cpcfgrants.communityforce.com.

This is the second grant cycle of the year, with the third and final application of 2020 to open Sept. 1.

The CPCF Grant Committee will only grant one application per organization within a one-year period.