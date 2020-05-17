You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Applications for Crown Point Community Foundation grants now online
urgent

Applications for Crown Point Community Foundation grants now online

{{featured_button_text}}
Crown Point Community Foundation logo

Crown Point Community Foundation

CROWN POINT — Crown Point Community Foundation (CPCF) grant applications are now available online.

The grants will be given to nonprofit organizations and for community projects that serve South Lake County.

Funding will be considered for projects and organizations that are animal-related; art and culture; community improvement; economic development; education; environmental; food/nutrition/agriculture; health and human services; housing and shelter; public safety; recreation; religion related; and youth development.

“The Crown Point Community Foundation is interested in funding projects that will improve the quality of life for citizens in the South Lake County area,” Mary Nielsen, president of the CPCF, said in a news release.

Eligible organizations can apply through June 1 at cpcfgrants.communityforce.com.

This is the second grant cycle of the year, with the third and final application of 2020 to open Sept. 1.

The CPCF Grant Committee will only grant one application per organization within a one-year period.

Late applications will be considered for the following grant cycle.

Gallery: Regionites show off shaggy hair hairdos, DIY cuts during quarantine

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts