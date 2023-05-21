GARY — Some of the people responsible for assembling the Gary's new school board have begun the appointment process.

When Gov. Eric Holcomb signed Senate Enrolled Act 327 into law May 5, he ended a nearly-six year state takeover of the Gary Community School Corp. The law establishes a new appointed school board in Gary, set to assemble July 1.

The board won't be elected, as most traditional school boards are. It will be comprised of one person appointed by the mayor of Gary, one person appointed by the Gary Common Council and three people appointed by the Indiana Secretary of Education, who must appoint at least one Gary resident, a resident of Lake County and a final member from anywhere.

During its meeting Tuesday, the Gary Common Council said it is accepting applications for its appointee. Councilwoman Linda Barnes-Caldwell, D-6, has been put in charge of the process.

"The only requirement is that the person resides within the city of Gary," Caldwell said. "This person will begin their term on July 1, 2023, and serve for two years. The term would expire on June 30, 2025. After that, the council could choose to appoint the same person or pick a new one for another two-year term."

Interested parties can contact the Gary Common Council, 401 Broadway, Suite 209, or email Caldwell at lcaldwell@gary.gov. Applications are due May 31.

Councilman William Godwin, D-1, said the council hopes to vote on the appointment by the June 6 meeting. If not, then during the June 20 meeting.

Mayor Jerome Prince is vetting "a number of candidates," spokesman Michael Gonzales told The Times. "He expects to announce his appointment around the middle of next month."

Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner has not announced her appointments or whether there will be any sort of application process for them.

Christina Molinari, press secretary and spokeswoman for the Indiana Department of Education, told The Times the department is working through all new legislative items, including these appointments. She would not provide any further details.

When the board first convenes in July, it will serve in an advisory capacity until July 1, 2024, or whenever the state deems the district no longer a distressed unit, whichever is later. At that point, the board will be able to hire its own superintendent and begin fully managing the district.