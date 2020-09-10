Area beaches remain unsafe, hazard warnings continued to Friday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dangerous swimming conditions at Region beaches continue, with hazard warnings extended from Thursday evening to Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters predict waves of about of 4 to 7 feet in height and strong currents that would cause potentially life-threatening conditions at beaches in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.

Beach hazard warnings also remained in effect through Friday morning in northeast Illinois, but a lakeshore flood advisory for the area expired early Thursday.

A National Weather Service map showed beach hazards statements extended as far north as Milwaukee County, Wisconsin.

Affected areas are likely to see strong structural currents and rip currents, which are powerful channels of water that quickly flow away from the shore and can sweep swimmers into deeper water.

Officials urged the public to stay out of the water and away from shoreline structures if visiting affected beaches while hazard warnings are in effect.

Earlier this week, a 16-year-old girl from New Haven Indiana drowned, and a 53-year-old man from Bloomington, Illinois went missing, at Lake Michigan.