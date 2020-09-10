 Skip to main content
Area beaches remain unsafe, hazard warnings continued to Friday
breaking urgent

Marquette Park stock

A Lake County police patrol boat is shown near the shoreline at Marquette Park Beach in this file photo.

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

Dangerous swimming conditions at Region beaches continue, with hazard warnings extended from Thursday evening to Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters predict waves of about of 4 to 7 feet in height and strong currents that would cause potentially life-threatening conditions at beaches in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.

Beach hazard warnings also remained in effect through Friday morning in northeast Illinois, but a lakeshore flood advisory for the area expired early Thursday.

A National Weather Service map showed beach hazards statements extended as far north as Milwaukee County, Wisconsin.

Affected areas are likely to see strong structural currents and rip currents, which are powerful channels of water that quickly flow away from the shore and can sweep swimmers into deeper water.

Officials urged the public to stay out of the water and away from shoreline structures if visiting affected beaches while hazard warnings are in effect.

Earlier this week, a 16-year-old girl from New Haven Indiana drowned, and a 53-year-old man from Bloomington, Illinois went missing, at Lake Michigan.

A search for the Illinois man, Lane Schaedel, was ongoing as of Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said.

The teen has not yet been identified.

Beach hazards statements were in effect when both people went missing, officials said.

The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project reports 46 drownings, along with three unknown conditions, at Lake Michigan since Jan. 1. Statistics were last updated Tuesday.

For the most up-to-date lake swimming conditions, visit weather.gov/greatlakes/beachhazards.

