Area universities are holding free Juneteenth events

Two area universities are hosting free Juneteenth celebrations.

Festivities at Purdue University Northwest will be open to the public and include free music, food, crafts and carnival games. There will also be character appearances from the Disney princess Tiana and Marvel's Black Panther at the event.

The Juneteenth celebration at PNW will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Student Union & Library Concourse and Plaza located at 2233 173rd St., in Hammond, according to a news release from the university. It will be an opportunity for people to learn about the history behind Juneteenth.

Governors State University will hold its celebration from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at its Nathan Manilow Sculpture Park at 1 University Dr., University Park, according to a news release from the school. It will highlight sculptures that reflect African American legacies, freedoms and achievements. There will be drumming circle performances, spoken word and poetry.