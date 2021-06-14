Area universities are holding free Juneteenth events

Two area universities are hosting free Juneteenth celebrations.
Festivities at Purdue University Northwest will be open to the public and include free music, food, crafts and carnival games. There will also be character appearances from the Disney princess Tiana and Marvel's Black Panther at the event.
The Juneteenth celebration at PNW will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Student Union & Library Concourse and Plaza located at 2233 173rd St., in Hammond, according to a news release from the university. It will be an opportunity for people to learn about the history behind Juneteenth.
Governors State University will hold its celebration from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at its Nathan Manilow Sculpture Park at 1 University Dr., University Park, according to a news release from the school. It will highlight sculptures that reflect African American legacies, freedoms and achievements. There will be drumming circle performances, spoken word and poetry.
Attendees can visit the GSU Visual Arts Gallery throughout the day and participate in kids' activities, refreshments, souvenir photos and video interviews to capture personal stories and experiences, the release said.
The event is free, but is limited to 300 people. Those interested in attending can RSVP to sdenault@govst.edu. It will be held rain or shine, the release said, and guests are encouraged to bring items such as a lawn chair, blanket, water or an umbrella for shade.
Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19 each year and commemorates the emancipation of the last remaining enslaved people in the United States, the PNW release said. In 1865, Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced the Civil War ended and all enslaved people were free. The release also said Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration observing the end of slavery in the U.S.