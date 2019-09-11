{{featured_button_text}}
Terrance Daniels

GARY — An “armed and dangerous” man escaped from the Gary Police Department jail and is at large, police said.

Police are searching for 28-year-old Terrance Daniels, of Gary, who is a felon and is known to carry firearms, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

Daniels was taken into custody on Sunday for alleged felony weapon and drug violations and recently escaped from the Gary Police Department, police said.

Anyone who has information on Daniels or sees him is asked to call 911.

