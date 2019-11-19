DYER — Carrying firearms and wearing masks, two men robbed Casey's General Store in Dyer on Tuesday before fleeing into Illinois.
At 8:52 a.m., two men with handguns entered Casey's General Store at 1502 Sheffield Ave., in Dyer, according to an announcement from the Dyer Police Department. The men demanded cash and the clerk complied. The men then left in a dark gray Dodge Challenger, traveling south on Sheffield Avenue.
Both suspects were described as black men wearing masks and black hooded sweatshirts, police said.
Dyer police saw the same car driving on Glenwood Dyer Road and Illinois 394 and they chased the suspects into Dolton, Illinois, where they lost sight of the vehicle, according to Dyer Police Department.
Dyer police say they are searching for the men and continue to investigate. Police ask anyone with information to call 219-865-1163.