Armed robber strikes at dry cleaners, gets nabbed by police while fleeing

MERRILLVILLE — Following an armed robbery at a dry cleaners business, a man was found running in the area with a firearm, police said.

At 10 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called to Value Drycleaners at 6864 Broadway in Merrillville, said Cmdr. Jeff Rice. Officers then found a man running in the area who matched the description of the robber.

Authorities discovered he had a firearm and items taken from the dry cleaners business with him, police said. Merrillville Police Department officers took him into custody and he is currently being held at Lake County Jail.

Charges against the man are pending and his identity and further details of the robbery will be released once the charges are accepted by prosecutors, Rice said.

