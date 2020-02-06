You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Armed robber suspected of striking 2 Region cellphone stores, police say
urgent

Armed robber suspected of striking 2 Region cellphone stores, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE — Authorities are searching for a man who is believed to have robbed two Region cellphone stores in one month, police said.

On Jan. 31 Metro PCS in Merrillville was robbed by a man wielding a gun, according to the Merrillville Police Department.

The man robbed the store at gunpoint and took cash along with about 20 iPhones. He was described as a black man in his late 20s and the vehicle he drove away in was described as a red Chevrolet Impala.

The suspect in a similar armed robbery at Boost Mobile Store in the 2700 block of 169th Street in Hammond on Jan. 24, police said. During that robbery, a man entered the cellphone store and pointed a handgun at the clerk, ordering the employee to place store items into a duffel bag. The staff complied and the man fled the scene with several phones and cash. No one was injured during the robbery, Kellogg said.

Descriptions of the man and car match in both robberies, police said.

On Thursday the Merrillvile Police Department released surveillance images, asking for the public’s help in identifying the man caught in video footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Matt Vasel at 219-769-3531, extension 363, or via email at mvasel@merrillville.in.gov.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts