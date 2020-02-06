Armed robber suspected of striking 2 Region cellphone stores, police say

MERRILLVILLE — Authorities are searching for a man who is believed to have robbed two Region cellphone stores in one month, police said.

On Jan. 31 Metro PCS in Merrillville was robbed by a man wielding a gun, according to the Merrillville Police Department.

The man robbed the store at gunpoint and took cash along with about 20 iPhones. He was described as a black man in his late 20s and the vehicle he drove away in was described as a red Chevrolet Impala.

The suspect in a similar armed robbery at Boost Mobile Store in the 2700 block of 169th Street in Hammond on Jan. 24, police said. During that robbery, a man entered the cellphone store and pointed a handgun at the clerk, ordering the employee to place store items into a duffel bag. The staff complied and the man fled the scene with several phones and cash. No one was injured during the robbery, Kellogg said.

Descriptions of the man and car match in both robberies, police said.

On Thursday the Merrillvile Police Department released surveillance images, asking for the public’s help in identifying the man caught in video footage.