Armed robbery thwarted when dry cleaner employee refuses demands, courts say
MERRILLVILLE — After a man came into a dry cleaning business wielding a weapon and demanding cash, an employee’s repeated refusals caused him to flee, court records said.

Alejandro Gonzalez, 67, of Merrillville, was charged with attempted armed robbery, according to Superior Court of Lake County records.

At 10 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called to Value Drycleaners at 6864 Broadway in Merrillville, said Cmdr. Jeff Rice. An employee said a man, wearing a bright orange hat, entered the dry cleaners and asked for change for a $20 bill.

As she was counting out change the man pulled out a gun, pointed it at her and said he’s “gonna need all of it,” court reports alleged.

She then closed the cash drawer, replying that she couldn’t do that. The man demanded all the cash in the drawer again and the employee refused the armed robber’s command for a second time. The man then left the business, fleeing on foot.

Another employee flagged down an officer, who said the man was seen heading west on 68th Place from Broadway.

Officers found a man matching the suspect’s description at 69th Place and Madison Street. As authorities placed wrist restraints on the man, he yelled out, “It’s a BB gun,” police said.

An officer pulled a black firearm out of the man’s pocket and found it was a BB gun designed to imitate an actual firearm, court reports said.

Officers took the man back to Value Drycleaners, where staff confirmed it was him. Merrillville Police Department officers took him into custody and he is currently being held at Lake County Jail.

