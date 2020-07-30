You are the owner of this article.
Armed suspect robbed Speedway in Crown Point, police say
Armed suspect robbed Speedway in Crown Point, police say

STOCK Police - Crown Point

A Crown Point police vehicle is shown.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

CROWN POINT — An unidentified armed suspect robbed a Speedway convenience store in the 100 block of East Goldsborough Street early Thursday morning, police say.

The suspect stole an undetermined amount of cash before fleeing the area, Crown Point Police Chief Pete Land said.

No one was injured during the incident, Land said.

Information was limited as of early Thursday. Land said police would release additional details later.

Check nwi.com for updates as more information becomes available.

