Army identifies buried remains as missing Texas soldier Vanessa Guillén

The human remains were found near the Leon River in Bell County, about 20 miles east of Fort Hood.

Natalie Khawam, the attorney representing the Guillén family, said Army officials told the family it took longer to identify the remains because Guillén was bludgeoned so terribly that they were unable to use dental records.

“Her mom is distraught that they can’t even bury her body because there are only fragments,” Khawam said.

Guillén's family has said that they believe she was sexually harassed by Robinson and is calling for a congressional investigation. Army investigators said last week that they had no credible evidence that Guillén had been sexually harassed or assaulted.

Democrats on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, including Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney, of New York, said Monday that they had requested a briefing on the Army's response and investigation into Guillén's disappearance.