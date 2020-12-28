Army special forces sergeant charged in Illinois bowling alley shooting that killed 3

Up to 25 people were at Don Carter Lanes when the shooting happened, but most of them escaped or hid, O’Shea said. He declined to say whether the shootings happened in the bar or elsewhere in the building, saying those details would come out in court. The teens who were wounded were picking up food at the carryout section of the bowling alley, he said.

He said the suspect tried to conceal his weapons before his arrest, and that he was apprehended without officers firing a shot.

“Most of the incident was captured on surveillance video from inside the business,” O’Shea said, adding that investigators are studying captured images.

O’Shea said investigators are in touch with the Army. He didn't explain why the Florida man was in Illinois. The Army said it will provide full assistance in the police investigation.

The Rockford Register Star reported that 2020 has been the deadliest year on record for homicides in the city of about 170,000 residents about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of Chicago. Thirty-five people have been killed in the city this year, breaking the previous record of 31 in 1996.