Around 4,500 NWI customers still without power, NIPSCO says

NIPSCO crews are handling remaining and additional power outages after new wet, heavy snow passed through the Region Saturday evening and Sunday morning, the utility said.

"This new, heavy snow has caused additional tree limbs to break and lines to come down," the utility said in an update.

Around 4,500 Region customers are still without power, many of which are affected by a multi-day outage that started after a wintry mix, including freezing rain, came through Friday. The weather downed tree limbs, caused ice damage and knocked out electricity to many NWI communities.

The majority of those affected still remain in LaPorte County. LaPorte still has around 2,800 customers without power, Long Beach has over 400 and Westville has over 300. It is unknown when those customers should expect to have their power back.

In Porter County, almost 400 Valparaiso customers are without power. The utility said the majority of those customers should expect to have their power back by Sunday afternoon.