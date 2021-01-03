Around 4,500 NWI customers still without power, NIPSCO says

NIPSCO crews are handling remaining and additional power outages after new wet, heavy snow passed through the Region Saturday evening and Sunday morning, the utility said.
"This new, heavy snow has caused additional tree limbs to break and lines to come down," the utility said in an update.
Around 4,500 Region customers are still without power, many of which are affected by a multi-day outage that started after a wintry mix, including freezing rain, came through Friday. The weather downed tree limbs, caused ice damage and knocked out electricity to many NWI communities.
The majority of those affected still remain in LaPorte County. LaPorte still has around 2,800 customers without power, Long Beach has over 400 and Westville has over 300. It is unknown when those customers should expect to have their power back.
In Porter County, almost 400 Valparaiso customers are without power. The utility said the majority of those customers should expect to have their power back by Sunday afternoon.
"We understand that an outage of any duration is an inconvenience, and especially those that extend multiple days during cold temperatures," the utility said. "Thank you for your patience and understanding as crews continue to navigate the conditions, which include icy roads, downed wires and fallen trees and branches, to work as safely and quickly as possible to restore service to all areas."
NIPSCO crews are also handling numerous other outages scattered around north central and northeast Indiana.
The company cautioned residents to stay away from downed power lines and to not approach NIPSCO workers as they make assessments and repairs.
