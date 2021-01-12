Arson suspected in house fire; woman saw stranger previously try to break in, police say

GARY — A woman whose bedroom curtain caught fire in a suspected arson early Tuesday told police she saw a suspicious male trying to open the window earlier in the week, an official said.

Gary police responded about 2:30 a.m. to the woman's home in the 3700 block of Jackson Street for a report of a fire, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

The woman, 46, told officers she was in another room when she began to smell smoke from the bedroom. There, she found one of the curtains was on fire with a window open, Westerfield said.

The woman said she did not leave the window open and did not know how the curtain caught fire, Westerfield said.

Anyone with more information is urged to call the Gary Police Violent Crimes Division at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

