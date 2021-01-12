 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arson suspected in house fire; woman saw stranger previously try to break in, police say
alert urgent

Arson suspected in house fire; woman saw stranger previously try to break in, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
STOCK - police car
Times Staff

GARY — A woman whose bedroom curtain caught fire in a suspected arson early Tuesday told police she saw a suspicious male trying to open the window earlier in the week, an official said.

Gary police responded about 2:30 a.m. to the woman's home in the 3700 block of Jackson Street for a report of a fire, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

The woman, 46, told officers she was in another room when she began to smell smoke from the bedroom. There, she found one of the curtains was on fire with a window open, Westerfield said.

The woman said she did not leave the window open and did not know how the curtain caught fire, Westerfield said.

Anyone with more information is urged to call the Gary Police Violent Crimes Division at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

18-year-old shot in neck while taking out trash

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts