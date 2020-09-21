 Skip to main content
Arson suspected in structure fire, officials say
Arson suspected in structure fire, officials say

Gary Police Stock
The Times

GARY — Officials suspect an accelerant was used to start a fire Sunday in the city's Glen Park area, police said.

Gary police were dispatched about 11:15 a.m. to the scene of the structure fire in the 5000 block of Ohio Court, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Mark Salazar at 219-881-1209. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

Today in Sports History: September 22nd

