Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana is looking to win the $100,000 grand prize in the Art Van Charity Challenge.
After winning the challenge in 2018, Northwest Indiana Boys & Girls Clubs are looking to do it again this year. Held through the MightyCause platform, the Art Van Charity Challenge is awarding the top 10 nonprofits, who raise the most in online gifts from Sept. 9 – 27, with prizes ranging from $100,000 to $5,000., whose missions focus on women, children and human services, who raise the most money Sept. 9 – 27.
“Last year, our clubs really felt how much our community supports kids. In three short weeks, we were able to raise $386,000 for club programs and services – earning the top Art Van prize of $100,000. The Challenge truly was a community effort, and we are hoping people are willing to open their hearts again this year to help our clubs rise to the challenge,” said Ryan Smiley, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Northwest Indiana.
The community can join together to help rise to the challenge and bring the grand prize home to Northwest Indiana for a second year. The fundraising goal for the clubs is set at $400,000 for this year. Gifts can be made to help reach the goal from 11:01 a.m. Sept. 9 to 10:59 a.m. Sept. 27. Gifts made during this time will help support programming focusing on good character and leadership, like the premier Youth of the Year program.
Along with the grand prize, there will be weekly challenges awarded to the nonprofit who wins that particular weekly challenge.
Watch for more details on how to spead the word, make a gift and rise to the challenge. For more information on the programs offered at the clubs, visit bgcgreaternwi.org and to join thecause online visit mightycause.com/organization/bgcgreaternwi.