'As close to normal as possible': LaPorte Community School Corp. will make masks, vaccines optional and resume field trips

Those students will be able to participate in some, but not all extracurriculars because some require students to be in-person during the day.

The district will continue to have a coronavirus committee made up of representatives from different schools, departments and parents who meet regularly to review data, recent guidance and amend the current plan as needed.

District administration plans to consult with the local health officials throughout the year to stay up to date on guidance from state health officials, the governor’s office and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They will also consult on “potentially concerning spikes” in the county and district.

The district is not following the color-coded levels used by the state to describe the level of spread because it said the “goal is to provide a routine for our students and staff that is as close to normal as possible.”

As of Tuesday, LaPorte County was in yellow status, meaning the seven-day positivity rate was between 5% and 9.9%.