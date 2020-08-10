As more schools go virtual, Northwest Indiana CTE programs prepare for in-person return

“If we have to shut down again then what happens?” said Audra Peterson, director of Porter County Career and Technical Education. “We don’t have a crystal ball to look into the future. ... If we can get the kids in and get as much hands on as we can so when we close down, at least we know they’ve gotten some hands on.”

Safety to lead in reopening

At the Porter County Career and Technical Center, students only will attend CTE classes in person two days a week to both reduce the number of students on site at one time and meet continued state requirements for hands-on learning.

At the Gary Area Career Center — fed in large part by the Gary Community School Corp. which will open virtually this year — students will return for two days a week of in-person CTE instruction after Labor Day, Phelps said.

In Northwest Indiana’s career centers, students will be directed to enter through separate entrances closest to their classes and will stay in those rooms for their entire meeting time to reduce foot traffic in hallways.