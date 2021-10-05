As We Are Lansing nonprofit enters second year, founder Cam Sanchez eyes new projects

LANSING — Launching a nonprofit during a pandemic while finishing high school via remote learning isn't an easy task.
Cam Sanchez did it, even if he's not quite sure how he pulled it off.
"It's still a shock to me that it was able to get done," said Sanchez, who started We Are Lansing on Aug. 29, 2020, while he was a senior at TF South High School.
We Are Lansing organized food and toy drives, among other events, in an attempt to help residents in Lansing and beyond who were affected financially and otherwise by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now Sanchez is in college, studying business administration at National Louis University in Chicago. And perhaps surprisingly, he now has more time to devote to We Are Lansing. Instead of being in school — or doing remote learning — five days a week from morning till mid-afternoon, his classes are limited to two days a week.
That has given him more time to work on We Are Lansing's next big project: a sit-down Thanksgiving dinner. It's a step up from last year, when the organization distributed the meal essentials for families to prepare themselves.
At the moment Sanchez is working on finding a suitable site. If it's indoors on Thanksgiving, which falls on Nov. 25 this year, he's thinking of pairing it with a vaccination event to perhaps ease concerns about a large gathering.
Or, Sanchez said, "if the temperature's right and if the right donors are available, we could do something at Fox Pointe (in downtown Lansing)."
Finding partners is an ongoing task, especially as the pandemic stretches well into its second year.
"One of the biggest things is we always need donors," Sanchez said.
Having a year's worth of events to help establish his organization's credibility is a plus, Sanchez said. But as he's made the rounds of some local businesses, he's noticed some instances of donor fatigue.
"A lot of nearby establishments aren't really looking to donate or give back to nonprofits at this time," Sanchez said. "It's a challenge."
But he's pushing forward, and there are other projects in the works. One is a distribution hub for toiletries for local teens.
"Long term, there's a couple ideas I'm pondering," said Sanchez, including a place to for people to come for mental health services. That could include a workspace, a nap room and a place to talk with counselors.
To achieve his vision, Sanchez knows he can't do it alone.
"I'm going to have a tab (on the website https://wearelansing.net/) for people to sign up as recurring volunteers," he said.
And that can help We Are Lansing continue to grow through year two and beyond.