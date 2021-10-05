As We Are Lansing nonprofit enters second year, founder Cam Sanchez eyes new projects

LANSING — Launching a nonprofit during a pandemic while finishing high school via remote learning isn't an easy task.

Cam Sanchez did it, even if he's not quite sure how he pulled it off.

"It's still a shock to me that it was able to get done," said Sanchez, who started We Are Lansing on Aug. 29, 2020, while he was a senior at TF South High School.

We Are Lansing organized food and toy drives, among other events, in an attempt to help residents in Lansing and beyond who were affected financially and otherwise by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now Sanchez is in college, studying business administration at National Louis University in Chicago. And perhaps surprisingly, he now has more time to devote to We Are Lansing. Instead of being in school — or doing remote learning — five days a week from morning till mid-afternoon, his classes are limited to two days a week.

That has given him more time to work on We Are Lansing's next big project: a sit-down Thanksgiving dinner. It's a step up from last year, when the organization distributed the meal essentials for families to prepare themselves.