Assault on South Shore Train has authorities searching for suspect, police say

An assault on a South Shore Line train has authorities searching for the identity of an alleged attacker.
On Friday the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District released a surveillance image of a man allegedly involved in a violent altercation on a South Shore Line train.
On Oct. 17 there was a battery assault on the train, according to NICTD.
NICTD asked for the public's help in identifying the man. Anyone who recognizes him or has information regarding the incident is asked to immediately contact NICTD Transit Police at 219-398-6000. All information will be confidential, the department said.