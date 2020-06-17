Assaulted nurse recovering; police probe continues in fatal hospital shootings

MUNSTER — A nurse who was assaulted Tuesday at Community Hospital by a psychiatric patient is recovering and did not require hospitalization, Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter said Wednesday.
Carter said the nurse suffered bruising but is going to be OK.
In Tuesday's incident, retired Lake County police officer Ryan Askew begged his partner, Benny Freeman, also a retired officer, to shoot as a psychiatric patient, who had just beaten a nurse, choked Askew to near unconsciousness inside Community Hospital, according to Carter. Askew and Freeman were working together as security guards at the hospital.
The rounds fired by Freeman ultimately killed both Askew and the patient, Jamal Williams, 22, of Lansing, Carter said.
Police expected to take a formal statement from Freeman later Wednesday, Carter added.
The incident began about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday when personnel at Community Hospital, located on Calumet Avenue in Munster, alerted security that a psychiatric patient was threatening staff, Carter said.
When security responded to the area of the hospital in question, Williams grabbed and began assaulting a nurse in the room, holding the nurse while striking her in the head, Carter said.
Askew, who was working security, then tried to intervene but was overpowered by Williams, who began choking and assaulting Askew, prosecutors said.
Askew reportedly told fellow hospital security guard and retired Lake County Officer Freeman to shoot Williams, who was choking Askew to a state of near unconsciousness, Carter said.
Freeman fired shots, striking Williams in the head and Askew in the arm and chest, Carter said.
Both Williams and Askew died from their wounds, and Freeman was hospitalized following the incident with an undisclosed condition, Carter said.
Freeman is a former jail warden, Lake County SWAT team member and previously served as the sheriff's department's sharpshooter and sniper.
Munster police were conducting an investigation Tuesday with assistance from the Northwest Indiana Major Crimes Task Force.
