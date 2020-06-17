Assaulted nurse recovering; police probe continues in fatal hospital shootings

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MUNSTER — A nurse who was assaulted Tuesday at Community Hospital by a psychiatric patient is recovering and did not require hospitalization, Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter said Wednesday.

Carter said the nurse suffered bruising but is going to be OK.

In Tuesday's incident, retired Lake County police officer Ryan Askew begged his partner, Benny Freeman, also a retired officer, to shoot as a psychiatric patient, who had just beaten a nurse, choked Askew to near unconsciousness inside Community Hospital, according to Carter. Askew and Freeman were working together as security guards at the hospital.

The rounds fired by Freeman ultimately killed both Askew and the patient, Jamal Williams, 22, of Lansing, Carter said.

Police expected to take a formal statement from Freeman later Wednesday, Carter added.

The incident began about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday when personnel at Community Hospital, located on Calumet Avenue in Munster, alerted security that a psychiatric patient was threatening staff, Carter said.

When security responded to the area of the hospital in question, Williams grabbed and began assaulting a nurse in the room, holding the nurse while striking her in the head, Carter said.