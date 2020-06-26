You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
At least 1 person wounded in Springfield warehouse shooting
alert urgent

At least 1 person wounded in Springfield warehouse shooting

{{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Officers were searching for a gunman at a warehouse in the Illinois state capital Friday after at least one person was shot and wounded, the police chief said.

Police received a call about shots fired at the Bunn-O-Matic warehouse in Springfield shortly after 11 a.m.

One person was confirmed to have been shot and police were trying to determine if anyone else was hit, Police Commander Brian Oakes said at a news conference. He provided no information about the person who was shot or the circumstances of the shooting.

Police were searching the large complex of buildings although it was “doubtful” that the shooter was still on the scene, Oakes said.

Man wanted on charges alleging he beat 4-year-old to near death
Man sexually abused brothers for years, court records allege
Man shot ex-girlfriend after she arrived outside home with their toddler, records say

Bunn-O-Matic manufactures dispensed beverage equipment and is headquartered in Springfield, according to the company's website.

The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reported that buses were called to the scene to take employees away and that police were diverting traffic away from the area.

Get to know these new Indiana laws that take effect in 2020

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Friends, family gather to mourn retired officer fatally shot at hospital

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts