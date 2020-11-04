At least 1 taken to hospital after crash on Borman

MUNSTER — At least one person needed to be transported to a local hospital after crashing early Wednesday on the Borman Expressway westbound at Calumet Avenue.

Emergency crews earlier blocked the three westbound left lanes of the expressway, but the scene was cleared by about 8:50 a.m., Indiana Department of Transportation cameras showed.

The number of people hospitalized and the extent of their injuries were not immediately clear, Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot said.

More information will be released throughout the day as details emerge, Rot said.

Traffic was still jammed as far west as the Indiana-Illinois state line by about 9 a.m.

Check nwi.com for updates as this story develops.

