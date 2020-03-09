At least $100K in damages caused in NWI subdivision; suspects unknown, police say

SCHERERVILLE — Three homes in the Amberleigh Estates subdivision were destroyed over the weekend, causing at least $100,000 in damages, police say.

Officers responded to reports of property damage at the three new construction homes on Sunday morning, Deputy Chief Jeff Cook said.

The damage likely occurred late Saturday, Cook said.

When officers arrived to the scene, they spoke with a construction manager, who told them the damages would likely surpass $100,000.

A home in the 1500 block of Wisteria Lane saw around $65,000 in damages; a second in 3000 block of Lavender Lane had damages around $25,000; and the cost of damages to a third home in 3000 block of Amberleigh Lane, which had windows broken throughout, is unknown at this time, Cook said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to a post on the Schererville Police Department's Facebook page, dehumidifiers were shattered; five-gallon buckets of paint were dumped onto floors; kitchens and bathroom cabinet doors and closet doors were ripped off; multiple walls and drywall were damaged; toilets and vanities were smashed into pieces; light fixtures were destroyed; and ladders and two-by-fours were thrown through windows.