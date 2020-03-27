At least 55 Region cases reported; Indiana approaches 1,000 COVID-19 cases

Indiana is certain to tally more than 1,000 positive COVID-19 cases by the weekend, as state health officials report on Friday they now have 981 cases statewide.

6,936 Hoosiers have been tested, up from 4,650 the day before, according to figures released Friday morning by the Indiana State Department of Health.

In all, 24 Hoosiers have now died from the respiratory disease, up from 17.

Lake, LaPorte and Porter counties have recorded at least 55 active cases, data show.

Lake County is now reporting 47 cases, up from 31 the day before.

ISDH is reporting six cases in Porter County, but Porter County health officials have reported a total of nine positive cases there, some of which have yet to be reported to the state.

Porter County Health Department officials announced Friday morning that they had no new cases within the last 24 hours.

In LaPorte, positive cases remain steady, at two.

Neighboring St. Joseph County has 27 confirmed cases, up from 21 on Wednesday.

Nine cases have been reported in Elkhart County, and four positive cases have been reported in Jasper County.