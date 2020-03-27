At least 55 Region cases reported; Indiana approaches 1,000 COVID-19 cases

Indiana is certain to tally more than 1,000 positive COVID-19 cases by the weekend, as state health officials report on Friday they now have 981 cases statewide.
6,936 Hoosiers have been tested, up from 4,650 the day before, according to figures released Friday morning by the Indiana State Department of Health.
In all, 24 Hoosiers have now died from the respiratory disease, up from 17.
Lake, LaPorte and Porter counties have recorded at least 55 active cases, data show.
Lake County is now reporting 47 cases, up from 31 the day before.
ISDH is reporting six cases in Porter County, but Porter County health officials have reported a total of nine positive cases there, some of which have yet to be reported to the state.
Porter County Health Department officials announced Friday morning that they had no new cases within the last 24 hours.
In LaPorte, positive cases remain steady, at two.
Neighboring St. Joseph County has 27 confirmed cases, up from 21 on Wednesday.
Nine cases have been reported in Elkhart County, and four positive cases have been reported in Jasper County.
Marion County is the most impacted with 484 cases, up from 293 positive cases on Thursday.
Lake County is now ranked third-highest behind Hamilton and Johnson counties, surpassing Hendricks County's total positive cases. The latter two counties have 52 and 42 identifications.
All but 23 counties in Indiana have active cases, records show.
Health care workers; people exhibiting symptoms such as high fever, cough and difficulty breathing; and at-risk age groups with health conditions and symptoms are among those being prioritized for testing.
As of Friday, eight people have died in Marion County; three in Johnson County; two in Hendricks County; and one each in Allen, Dearborn, Delaware, Franklin, Hancock, Howard, Jasper, Madison, Putnam, Scott and St. Joseph counties.
COVID-19 patients have been reported at Franciscan Health in Crown Point, Franciscan Health Hammond, Franciscan Health Munster and Franciscan Health Dyer and elsewhere.
Community Hospital in Munster also has multiple in-patient individuals being treated for COVID-19.
All testing has been conducted by the Indiana State Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories.
