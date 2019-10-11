MERRILLVILLE — After months of construction, the 101st Avenue bridge is ready for traffic.
The new four-lane structure over Interstate 65 opened Friday morning, said Adam Parkhouse, media relations director for the Indiana Department of Transportation’s northwest district.
Work started in March to demolish the former two-lane bridge and replace it with the wider structure.
When the project got underway, Town Councilman Shawn Pettit said he was “extremely excited” about the bridge replacement and described it as being long overdue.
There are a variety of reasons town officials have been eager for the bridge to open.
The wider bridge is expected to improve access in the southern end of town. The enhanced traffic flow should make that area more enticing for new development, according to Merrillville leaders.
The bridge opening is about two months later than initially expected.
Steven King, Merrillville’s engineering administrator, said there were a couple of factors that delayed the project, including some design modifications that were needed after the project started.
The cost of replacing the 101st Avenue structure is about $3.1 million, and INDOT is handling the majority of the project's expenses.
Merrillville has contributed more than $600,000 toward the construction, and the town used tax increment financing district dollars to pay its portion.
The bridge replacement won’t be the last road widening project planned for the southern end of town.
Merrillville is expected to eventually widen Mississippi Street from 93rd Avenue to 101st. Bid letting for that project could take place as early as next year.