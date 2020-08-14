Attacks, pandemic a 'gut punch' for famed Chicago district

The overall damage to the district this week is likely to run into the millions of dollars.

Michael Edwards, president of one the city's largest business associations, the Chicago Loop Alliance, said the latest looting struck at the already tenuous morale of businesses on the Mag Mile and all across downtown.

“It’s been a psychological gut punch," he said.

Smaller shops like Mehra’s one-employee tobacco shop that he started 19 years ago don’t have the access to capital of bigger businesses. But the double whammy of looting and the pandemic have hurt them, too.

Investors who were contemplating injecting money into commercial projects downtown are already pausing in the wake of the most recent looting, Edwards said.

The district transformed in the 1920s from a grimy industrial quarter into a shopping haven for the rich that came to symbolize the dynamism and, for some, the excesses of capitalism. The Magnificent Mile became a must-see for tourists.

There was only a trickle of foot traffic on Michigan Avenue Wednesday during the sunny afternoon. Previously at this time of year, wealthy shoppers and tourists — many of whom came more to gawk than to buy — walked shoulder to shoulder on crowded sidewalks.