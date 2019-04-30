HOBART — An attempted armed robbery suspect is still at large after fleeing when a liquor store clerk drew his firearm, police say.
Police identified the man as Adam Paul Ferrel, 31, of Hobart. Ferrel has been charged with attempted armed robbery and pointing a firearm, according to court documents.
At 11:45 p.m. Thursday a man in a hooded sweatshirt walked into Foremost Liquors in the 400 block of Wisconsin Street in Hobart, Hobart police said.
He allegedly picked up a Powerball ticket, crumbled it up and put the ticket in his pocket, the cashier told police. Then the man asked the cashier if the store had any kegs and how the video cameras worked.
While they spoke, the cashier said he noticed the man kept his left hand in the front pocket of his hoodie and appeared to be unsure of himself. He then stepped up to the cashier's counter and began fumbling with something in his hoodie pocket.
The man pulled out a purple and black handgun “and pointed it at [the cashier] while mumbling something,” the cashier told the police. At this point, the employee had his hand on his own firearm, which was holstered in his belt. The cashier drew his firearm and the man ran out of the store, running southwest to a set of train tracks, police said.
Later that day, police were called about a stolen firearm in the 100 block of South Carolina Street in Hobart, about five blocks south of Foremost Liquors. A woman reported that her black and purple handgun was missing from her home. She later went to the police department and informed officers that her boyfriend's brother, Adam Ferrel, had been staying at her home after he had been released from jail.
She also said the green Notre Dame hoodie the suspect was wearing belonged to her boyfriend, who had previously given some of his clothes to Ferrel.
She said she had seen the surveillance photos posted on the Hobart Police Department's Facebook page, identifying the suspect as Ferrel, police said. Further investigations showed that Ferrel's appearance matched the cashier's description of the man who pointed a gun at him.
Police said the cashier and Ferrel's former employer also identified Ferrel from photos.
Police are searching for Ferrel and anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to call 911, Hobart Capt. James Gonzales said.
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.
