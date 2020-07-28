Attention turns to Chicago's last standing Columbus statue

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — A Christopher Columbus statue on Chicago's South Side that was left standing after two other Columbus statues were removed last week may yet be taken down, a City Council member says.

Alderwoman Susan Sadlowski Garza told the Chicago Sun-Times on Monday that she has been talking to city officials about removing the statue that stands in an intersection in the South Chicago neighborhood

“I’m looking to take it down as soon as possible,” she said.

Her comments came after the removal of one Columbus statue in Little Italy and another in Grant Park that protesters had tried to topple earlier in the month. Sadlowski Garza said the one in South Chicago may have escaped the kind of attention that the other two statues garnered simply because not nearly as many people visit that area of the city as they do Little Italy and Grant Park.

“There’s a lot of people that never venture this far south in the city," said Sadlowski Garza.