A former Porter County police officer will need to seek new legal representation.
Two and a half years after a criminal case containing allegations of child abuse by Curtis Jones, 49, was opened, his attorney, Clay Patton, has filed a motion to withdraw from the case.
Patton was appointed to represent Curtis Jones in May after his original attorney, Larry Rogers, was removed from the case. Rogers, who has since died, was suspended from the Indiana Supreme Court for violating professional conduct rules and faced other complaints from clients, according to previous Times reports.
After a hearing on Monday, Patton said Curtis Jones spoke with local media regarding the case without looping in his counsel, who is Patton, court records show.
Patton could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday afternoon.
The motion states Curtis Jones refrained from speaking to the media under advisement from his former attorney, Rogers, but his current legal consultant, Maryland-based Jason Shoemaker, doesn’t have the same restriction.
According to the motion, Patton said he believes, “the attorney-client relationship has deteriorated to the point where the Porter County Public Defender’s Office cannot effectively represent the Defendant (Jones).”
A hearing for the motion has been set for 9 a.m. Oct. 28.
The suit alleges Curtis Jones, who now lives in Florida, injured his son, Braxson, on July 24, 2016. He is facing felony counts of battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person less than 14 years of age, aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent.
A temporary protective in the case was considered Tuesday, extending to Curtis Jones' new wife, Keillie Cartier-Jones, of Florida. Currently, there is a protective order in place ordering Curtis Jones to stay away from Susan Jones, his ex-wife, and her two children.
Doctors at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago said the injuries Braxson had were consistent with being shaken. The injuries must have occurred when the child was in the care of Curtis Jones, while Susan Jones, Braxson’s mother, was at her overnight nursing job, court records allege.
Braxson, who is now 3, remains disabled, blind and in wheelchair, his mother previously told The Times.