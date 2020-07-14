Attorney: Indiana hate crime allegation is 'smear campaign'

Purdy and McCord claim, according to their lawyers, that Booker was on private property. Hennessy said that after they informed Booker of the property line, his clients thought the situation was resolved. Hennessy contends that hours later, Booker again approached Purdy, McCord and a group of others. They say Booker threatened them, claiming to be a county commissioner. That's when Booker “jabbed a finger” in McCord’s face and proceeded to punch Purdy three times, Hennessy said.

“If you go on a neighbor’s property and start punching people, you can be restrained. And (Booker) ended up against a tree,” Hennessy said, arguing that Booker was not attacked. “No talk of a noose, no talk of a rope, no talk of a lynching. No white power.”

Hennessy said neither Purdy nor McCord heard or said “get a noose,” but that “some racially insensitive stuff” was said by people known to them. When asked, Hennessy said his clients know the people and condemn the language used.

“There is a grand awakening regarding racial injustice happening in all of our communities. This is long overdue. It is deplorable that a person would be targeted because of his or her race,” Hennessy said. “It is equally deplorable for a person to use his race as a weapon and to arouse public passion over a false allegation.”