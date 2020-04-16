Aunt Millie’s in Lowell kneads community ties with bread donation

LOWELL — This week, Aunt Millie's Bakery in Lowell rolled out the dough and set out to help Region families in need.
On Wednesday, the bakery donated 2,100 loaves of bread to The Salvation Army of Lake County, helping hundreds across the county, said Director of Development Kevin Feldman.
"Right now, we're seeing a 500% increase in the families needing food — a lot of people recently unemployed due to no fault of their own and living paycheck to paycheck," Feldman said.
"We find ourselves very often short of bread. There's some things that are difficult to get from the food bank and that we need to go out on our own and try to acquire. Bread is one of them, milk is another."
Feldman said he was in Lowell about a week ago to pick up a counter kettle collection box when he popped by Aunt Millie's seeking a donation.
To Feldman's surprise, he received the "good news" about a week later: 350 boxes of bread were ready for pickup.
"With the COVID-19 pandemic, that in itself I was certain was going to cause a delay just because every humanitarian organization, not just the Salvation Army, is struggling trying to meet the needs in their communities because of the COVID-19 virus," he said.
"I knew going in there that I'm not the only guy from a nonprofit who's asking the Aunt Millie's bakery for free bread."
The donation will help feed anywhere from 700 to 1,400 households in Lake County, Feldman said.
Lyndsay Crouse, officer manager at the Lowell bakery, said the donation "worked out perfect," since the bakery had bread readily available.
"Aunt Millie's is a staple in a lot of communities in this area," Crouse said. "For us to be able to give back and help support those that need help in times like this when everything is kind of crazy, is really just a wonderful thing, and we're so happy that we were able to provide that for our community."
