Aunt Millie’s in Lowell kneads community ties with bread donation

LOWELL — This week, Aunt Millie's Bakery in Lowell rolled out the dough and set out to help Region families in need.

On Wednesday, the bakery donated 2,100 loaves of bread to The Salvation Army of Lake County, helping hundreds across the county, said Director of Development Kevin Feldman.

"Right now, we're seeing a 500% increase in the families needing food — a lot of people recently unemployed due to no fault of their own and living paycheck to paycheck," Feldman said.

"We find ourselves very often short of bread. There's some things that are difficult to get from the food bank and that we need to go out on our own and try to acquire. Bread is one of them, milk is another."

Feldman said he was in Lowell about a week ago to pick up a counter kettle collection box when he popped by Aunt Millie's seeking a donation.

To Feldman's surprise, he received the "good news" about a week later: 350 boxes of bread were ready for pickup.

"With the COVID-19 pandemic, that in itself I was certain was going to cause a delay just because every humanitarian organization, not just the Salvation Army, is struggling trying to meet the needs in their communities because of the COVID-19 virus," he said.