UPDATE: Authorities close Michaels to the public; Highland craft store to offer curbside pickup
Michaels craft store, 10323 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland, is closed to the public after authorities shut it down on Tuesday. Under Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home order, which is in effect until April 7, the store is classified as nonessential. 

 Mary Freda, The Times

HIGHLAND — Crafters looking for project supplies won't be able to shop in store at Michaels effective immediately. 

On Tuesday, the Lake County Health Department visited the craft store at 10323 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland, after receiving a complaint that it was still open, said Rob Guetzloff, environmental sanitarian with the health department. 

"Through the governor's orders, it is a nonessential business, and all nonessential businesses need to be closed," Guetzloff said. 

Michaels can choose to operate with curbside pickup, but the public is not allowed to enter the store, Guetzloff added. 

A sign on the store's door on Tuesday told shoppers Michaels will be open for curbside pickup only, to limit exposure and ensure the safety of employees and customers. 

Those looking to shop at Michaels can place an order online and someone will bring the purchase to the shopper. For more information, call 219-924-6705.

Guetzloff said staff members were cooperative and cordial and closed the store without incident. 

This isn't the first complaint the health department has received about nonessential businesses remaining open, contradicting Gov. Eric Holcomb's directive that runs through April 7, Guetzloff said.

Holcomb ordered all nonessential businesses to close, as have many other state and federal leaders, in an attempt to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus that is sweeping the globe.

"This is all new to everybody. (These are) uncharted waters that we're all entering," Guetzloff said.

He said shoppers visiting essential businesses, including grocery stores and gas stations, should still be careful and continue to wash their hands and stay at least six feet away from others while shopping. 

Officers from the Highland Police Department responded to a request for an agency assist at about 1:50 p.m. at Michaels, Highland police Cmdr. John Banasiak confirmed.  

Banasiak said this is the first nonessential business complaint Highland police have assisted with. 

Last week, health department officials closed JoAnn Fabric and Craft Store at 715 U.S. 41 in Schererville after the health department received information that the store was still open. 

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

