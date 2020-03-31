UPDATE: Authorities close Michaels to the public; Highland craft store to offer curbside pickup

HIGHLAND — Crafters looking for project supplies won't be able to shop in store at Michaels effective immediately.

On Tuesday, the Lake County Health Department visited the craft store at 10323 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland, after receiving a complaint that it was still open, said Rob Guetzloff, environmental sanitarian with the health department.

"Through the governor's orders, it is a nonessential business, and all nonessential businesses need to be closed," Guetzloff said.

Michaels can choose to operate with curbside pickup, but the public is not allowed to enter the store, Guetzloff added.

A sign on the store's door on Tuesday told shoppers Michaels will be open for curbside pickup only, to limit exposure and ensure the safety of employees and customers.

Those looking to shop at Michaels can place an order online and someone will bring the purchase to the shopper. For more information, call 219-924-6705.

Guetzloff said staff members were cooperative and cordial and closed the store without incident.