Authorities investigating unidentified man's death

Authorities are investigating a man's death after an incident early Sunday on Interstate 90.

The man, listed as a John Doe, was transported to St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago after being involved in an incident near mile marker 7 on the Indiana Toll Road, according to a news release. The coroner was dispatched shortly after 8:30 a.m. to the hospital.

The man sustained blunt head trauma. His manner of death is pending, the coroner said.

Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.

