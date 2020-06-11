Authorities probe radio, website disruptions during protests

Law enforcement agencies have been targeted by online pranksters or hackers in recent years, including by some who claimed to be motivated by on-the-ground protests against police tactics. For example, the hacking collective Anonymous claimed responsibility for the defacement of local police departments' websites in 2012 as protesters clashed with officers during the Occupy Wall Street movement.

Individuals who self-identified as being part of the collective also claimed to have accessed dispatch tapes and other Ferguson Police Department records in 2014 after a white police officer shot and killed Michael Brown, an 18-year-old black man.

Like other government entities, law enforcement agencies in recent years have been frequently targeted by ransomware attacks, in which a perpetrator virtually locks up a victim's computer files or system and demands payment to release them.

The prevalence of cyberattacks — which can cause physical damage or far-reaching disruption — and less severe online trickery, such as stealing passwords, has given law enforcement agencies more experience at fending off efforts to take down their websites or access critical information. But hackers adapt too, and governments with fewer resources than private companies often struggle to keep up, said Morgan Wright, chief security officer for the cybersecurity company SentinelOne.