Authorities searching for missing woman possibly involved in police pursuit

Authorities are searching for a woman first reported missing on March 15 who may be connected to a recent police pursuit.

Merrillville Police are continuing to investigate and ask for the public's help in the disappearance of Steffani Sanders. She is 32 years old and described as 5-foot-6 and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pair of camouflage pants and jacket, dark boots with rubber soles, a black face covering and a head scarf.

Police responded on March 13 at 11:37 p.m. to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of 86th Place in Merrillville. When officers tried to make contact with the reported vehicle, it sped off from the scene and police gave chase, Merrillville Assistant Police Chief Kosta Nuses said.

The vehicle eventually left the roadway and tried to lose pursuing officers through a field. The vehicle later stopped and a foot pursuit commenced. K-9 units and drone technology helped police arrest a male, Nuses said.

The man indicated a passenger was with him in the vehicle, but no other person was located that night, Nuses said.