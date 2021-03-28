Authorities searching for missing woman possibly involved in police pursuit

Authorities are searching for a woman first reported missing on March 15 who may be connected to a recent police pursuit.
Merrillville Police are continuing to investigate and ask for the public's help in the disappearance of Steffani Sanders. She is 32 years old and described as 5-foot-6 and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pair of camouflage pants and jacket, dark boots with rubber soles, a black face covering and a head scarf.
Police responded on March 13 at 11:37 p.m. to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of 86th Place in Merrillville. When officers tried to make contact with the reported vehicle, it sped off from the scene and police gave chase, Merrillville Assistant Police Chief Kosta Nuses said.
The vehicle eventually left the roadway and tried to lose pursuing officers through a field. The vehicle later stopped and a foot pursuit commenced. K-9 units and drone technology helped police arrest a male, Nuses said.
The man indicated a passenger was with him in the vehicle, but no other person was located that night, Nuses said.
On March 15 a missing person report was filed with Merrillville Police indicating a woman, identified as Steffani Sanders, had not been seen or heard from since March 13. Police learned Sanders was possibly a passenger in the vehicle police pursued March 13, Nuses said.
Family met with Merrillville police on March 17 to discuss the investigation and share information regarding Sanders' disappearance.
Police conducted additional searches on March 17 and 20 in the area where the March 13 pursuit had occurred but did not locate any subjects. Police also learned that same area was where a man had been reported missing on March 1.
Investigators learned on March 23 Sanders had possibly stopped at a Michigan City gas station on March 13. They confirmed through the businesses' surveillance footage that Sanders appeared with two other men inside the gas station prior to the time of the pursuit, Nuses said.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has any information regarding the whereabouts of Steffani Sanders is asked to contact the Merrillville Police Department at 219-769-3722.