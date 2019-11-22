DYER — A Lake County Sheriff's Department helicopter scoured railroad tracks and fields with infrared technology after an elderly woman walked out of a nursing home.
At 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 2, surveillance footage showed the woman leaving the nursing home and rehabilitation facility at 601 Sheffield Ave. in Dyer, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department.
Around 8 p.m., Dyer police requested help from the Lake County Sheriff's Aviation Unit. The helicopter used an infrared camera to scan nearby fields, railroad tracks and brush for the elderly woman, police said.
The camera showed the woman who was walking through a heavily wooded area. The helicopter hovered above providing light as officers on the ground rescued the lost senior. The woman was taken to an area hospital to be checked out.
“I’m extremely pleased that the Lake County Sheriff’s Department Aviation Unit was able to help bring the woman in this case to safety,” said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. “We are so fortunate to have an experienced aviation unit with the specialized equipment necessary to help save lives in challenging environments.”