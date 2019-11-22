{{featured_button_text}}
Lake County Helicopter stock

A Lake County Sheriff's Department helicopter assisted Dyer police in a search for an elderly woman who had wandered from an area nursing home.

 Provided

DYER — A Lake County Sheriff's Department helicopter scoured railroad tracks and fields with infrared technology after an elderly woman walked out of a nursing home.

At 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 2, surveillance footage showed the woman leaving the nursing home and rehabilitation facility at 601 Sheffield Ave. in Dyer, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

Around 8 p.m., Dyer police requested help from the Lake County Sheriff's Aviation Unit. The helicopter used an infrared camera to scan nearby fields, railroad tracks and brush for the elderly woman, police said.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

The camera showed the woman who was walking through a heavily wooded area. The helicopter hovered above providing light as officers on the ground rescued the lost senior. The woman was taken to an area hospital to be checked out.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

“I’m extremely pleased that the Lake County Sheriff’s Department Aviation Unit was able to help bring the woman in this case to safety,” said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. “We are so fortunate to have an experienced aviation unit with the specialized equipment necessary to help save lives in challenging environments.”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.