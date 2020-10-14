Avoid bonfires, burning leaves today, NWS warns

The National Weather Service is warning people avoid bonfires and burning leaves or other plants Wednesday.

Meteorologist Ricky Castro, who works in the Romeoville, Illinois, NWS office, said for the first time in a few years, the agency has issued a red flag warning for Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties.

The warning, Castro said, doesn't mean fires will start at random, rather that weather conditions create an enhanced fire danger.

"It's a combination of windy conditions and a dry air mass," Castro said. "We produce fire weather forecasts three times a day during this time of year."

Castro said the warning acts as a heads-up for those who conduct prescribed, or controlled, burns, which can help manage vegetation and prevent destructive fires, according to the National Park Service.

The warning also gives the public notice to avoid outdoor burning of any kind, such as bonfires.

"The embers can get caught up and then catch onto grass or shrub and start fires because of the conditions," Castro said.