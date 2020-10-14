 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Avoid bonfires, burning leaves today, NWS warns
alert urgent

Avoid bonfires, burning leaves today, NWS warns

{{featured_button_text}}
Controlled fire in Gary's Miller neighborhood

Indiana Dunes National Park wildland firefighter Mike Grismer starts a fire in a wooded area in the Miller section of Gary during a March 2019 controlled burn. The National Weather Service warned people in the Region to avoid bonfires and burning leaves or other plants Wednesday. 

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

The National Weather Service is warning people avoid bonfires and burning leaves or other plants Wednesday. 

Meteorologist Ricky Castro, who works in the Romeoville, Illinois, NWS office, said for the first time in a few years, the agency has issued a red flag warning for Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties. 

The warning, Castro said, doesn't mean fires will start at random, rather that weather conditions create an enhanced fire danger. 

"It's a combination of windy conditions and a dry air mass," Castro said. "We produce fire weather forecasts three times a day during this time of year." 

Castro said the warning acts as a heads-up for those who conduct prescribed, or controlled, burns, which can help manage vegetation and prevent destructive fires, according to the National Park Service

The warning also gives the public notice to avoid outdoor burning of any kind, such as bonfires. 

"The embers can get caught up and then catch onto grass or shrub and start fires because of the conditions," Castro said. 

Winds are expected to reach 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph, and relative humidity will be as low as 25%, the NWS said in an alert.

The combination of the high winds, low humidity and warm temperatures paired with "exceptionally dry fuels," such as leaves or brush, will "promote extremely dangerous behavior of any fires," NWS said.

Castro said on a day like Wednesday, fires can get out of control quickly and advised people be mindful of how they dispose of cigarettes, which can ignite brush fires. 

The warning is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. local time. 

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Conchata Ferrell, who starred in 'Two and a half men,' dies at 77

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts