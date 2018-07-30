A 32-year-old Knox woman gave birth Monday in the back seat of her car on Ind. 49 before she could make it to Porter Memorial Hospital in Valparaiso.
The Valparaiso Fire Department was dispatched for a child birth at 9:10 a.m. Paramedics arrived to assist a few minutes after the delivery.
The mother, whose due date was Monday, gave birth to a healthy baby boy near Ind. 49 and Vale Park Road. Her husband was driving her to the hospital before he had to pull over. She told the Valparaiso Fire Department this was her third child and her first boy.
The baby was born without complications.
Paramedics cut the umbilical cord and conducted routine newborn and maternal care before transporting the mother, father and baby to Porter Regional Hospital.
The first responders who helped the parents include Wayne Swart, Eric Berg and a paramedic student.
The Valparaiso Fire Department said in a news release the newborn’s name is the same as one of Swart’s sons.