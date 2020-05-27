Babysitter burned hands of 3-year-old, records allege

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A woman is accused of burning the hands of a three-year-old girl she was babysitting in Gary.

Kelley A. Burnett, 33, whose last known address is not listed, was watching the girl from Feb. 26 to 27 when the child was injured, according to court records.

The girl told investigators Burnett helped wash her hands and "poured hot water" on her between Feb. 26 and Feb. 27, records allege.

Burnett told police she instructed the child to wash her hands after eating. When Burnett checked on the girl, she told Burnett the water was hot.

Burnett checked the temperature of her water heater, which was on the "high" setting.

A police investigation determined Burnett's water heater measured 143.6 degrees Fahrenheit on "high," according to records.

Later, Burnett's boyfriend arrived from work and told her she should have told the girl's father about the injury. Burnett told investigators she then asked her friend to pick the child up because she "needed to have a drink," records allege.

The child's father told Gary police he arrived to pick her up at a Gary address in the 4400 block on Feb. 26 and was redirected to Burnett's friend's home at a different Gary address.