Back to the Roaring 20s: Cedar Lake predicts return to roots

“But in the last two years it seems to have mushroomed all over again,” Zasada said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rooftops and roadways

Echoing the story of Chicagoans populating early resorts, Illinois natives have found a haven in Cedar Lake once again, but now as a place to raise their families.

Town Administrator Jill Murr said in 2019, Cedar Lake had 188 new home permits, with an average home value of $170,000.

Murr said the town is working to put the infrastructure in place for multiple subdivisions being developed. A water tower is being built on the east side of the lake near Krystal Oaks Estates subdivision which will be coupled with sanitary sewer improvements and water lines in the area.

“It’s starting to take shape and gain some life,” Niemeyer said. “It’s not so much just a dream any more. There is tangibility to it now, there’s energy. And the people moving in and the population growth is creating that energy. Where people are is where businesses wants to be.”

In 2019, the Cedar Lake Redevelopment Commission approved an investment of $100,000 for façade improvements for businesses throughout town in 2020, Murr said.