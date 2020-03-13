Back to the Roaring 20s: Cedar Lake predicts return to roots

CEDAR LAKE — Cedar Lake was a booming vacation destination in the 1920s with resorts and the Monon train dropping loads of travelers from Chicago onto its shores.
One hundred years later, history may repeat itself as historians and officials alike predict Cedar Lake is in for another roaring decade with developments in bloom and hosts of families moving in.
Town Council President Randy Niemeyer said the unveiling of the destination YMCA camp and conference center at the site of the former 150-acre South Shore Country Club on the lake’s southeast end is the beginning.
“Their vision is to incorporate the natural aesthetics of the community into their project by using the lakefront for use of their members, doing activities and bringing back what used to happen with the lake back then, with water slides and all of those sorts of things,” Niemeyer said. “… So really, it’s the first step in opening ourselves up to becoming that destination place once again. And it’s kind of funny that it's happening a hundred years after it happened before. History is repeating itself as we speak.”
Niemeyer said a new future is on the horizon for the 56-year-old town and officials have been in conversation with a development company about creating commercial developments on the lakefront including a small concert venue, restaurants and a boardwalk.
Heyday history
Julie Zasada, executive director of the Cedar Lake Historical Association, said she sees a renaissance underway for the lake-centric town that it hasn’t seen since its “heyday” during the 1800s to the 1930s.
“History is our future,” Zasada said. “We want the world to know why Cedar Lake is still important to the nation and tell the history in a dynamic way.”
Standing in the town’s oldest relic, Zasada said the Cedar Lake Historical Association Museum on the east side of the lake was once was the Lassen Hotel. This year marks the 100 year anniversary of the hotel, which was once among the 50 resorts that existed around Cedar Lake alongside beaches, dance halls, restaurants, hotels, a bowling alley, a movie theater and a depot for Monon railroad, which began carrying travelers from Chicago to Cedar Lake in 1882.
“The Monon really brought the communities together and gave us our start as a summer resort,” Zasada said.
The Great Depression in 1929 marked the start of the town’s decline as a resort destination and the once-booming cabins and hotels transformed into empty shells.
Zasada said she saw an uptick in developments in the 1990s and early 2000s, before the town took another hit from the 2008 recession.
“But in the last two years it seems to have mushroomed all over again,” Zasada said.
Rooftops and roadways
Echoing the story of Chicagoans populating early resorts, Illinois natives have found a haven in Cedar Lake once again, but now as a place to raise their families.
Town Administrator Jill Murr said in 2019, Cedar Lake had 188 new home permits, with an average home value of $170,000.
Murr said the town is working to put the infrastructure in place for multiple subdivisions being developed. A water tower is being built on the east side of the lake near Krystal Oaks Estates subdivision which will be coupled with sanitary sewer improvements and water lines in the area.
“It’s starting to take shape and gain some life,” Niemeyer said. “It’s not so much just a dream any more. There is tangibility to it now, there’s energy. And the people moving in and the population growth is creating that energy. Where people are is where businesses wants to be.”
In 2019, the Cedar Lake Redevelopment Commission approved an investment of $100,000 for façade improvements for businesses throughout town in 2020, Murr said.
Murr said the street committee will continue to update its capital improvement plan, which seeks to protect the lake and reconstruct roadways. The Lakeshore Drive roundabout is also on track to being completed in 2020 and this summer a project to install a crosswalk and traffic light in front of Hanover Central High School will be underway. Murr said one day they hope to connect the high school, Hanover Central Middle School and Jane Ball Elementary School with sidewalks.
One project Murr said will create a walkable and bikeable future for the town is the Founders Creek Trail project, which seeks to connect the Cedar Lake Town Complex at 7408 Constitution Ave. to Lemon Lake County Park via sidewalks.
Preserving the lake
The lake itself is the center of an ecosystem restoration project in which the town is working with U.S. Army Corp of Engineers to remove sediment from the lake. There is no timeline set for when the project will be underway, but Murr said it remains in planning stages.
“The ecosystem project continues to be an item the council is considering,” Murr said. “It is more focused on the ecosystem as a whole not just a dredge project because you have to be able to maintain it. …It includes sediment removal, plant life, fish- the whole system; it’s not just removing materials.”
Niemeyer said he has some meetings coming up this spring with Indiana Department of Environmental Management and the Department of Natural Resources to discuss ways to advance the project.
In the next 20 years, Niemeyer said he sees the town having a population of 25,000, where Cedar Lake is a place to live, work and play- complete with the revival of hotels in the area to reel in visitors. The town had 12,470 residents according to the last Census.
“Eventually we want to see the point where you can’t do everything you want to do in Cedar Lake in one day, you have to stay here a few days, you have to linger,” Niemeyer said. “And having trails, walkability, bike-ability, a cleaner lake for more access- Those are all things that will help it stay a vibrant downtown area. It all ties together.”