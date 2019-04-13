WINFIELD — Complaints of backyard bonfires caused a stir on Randolph Street.
On Saturday night, firetrucks were called to a residence at Randolph Street between 120th Street and 123rd Street.
The call ended up being a bonfire in the back yard.
